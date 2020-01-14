The stock market sell-offs were tempered by the imminent signing of a tentative trade deal between Beijing and Washington and China’s better-than-expected trade data in December. Photo: AFP
China and Hong Kong stocks dip on signs of technically being overbought
- The 14-day relative strength indices for the Shanghai Composite and the Hang Seng reach levels that indicate stocks are overbought
- Sell-offs are mild amid China’s trade data that exceeds estimates and the Sino-US trade deal
Topic | China stock market
The stock market sell-offs were tempered by the imminent signing of a tentative trade deal between Beijing and Washington and China’s better-than-expected trade data in December. Photo: AFP