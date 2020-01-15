An investor looks at a stock quotation board at a brokerage in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China and Hong Kong stocks retreat before Washington and Beijing prepare to sign trade deal
- Investors are concerned as the US will not immediately remove some of the levies on Chinese goods even after the two nations sign the phase one trade deal
- Huawei’s suppliers fall on speculation that Washington will roll out a new rule to block exports to the Chinese telecom equipment maker
Topic | China stock market
