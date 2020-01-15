An investor looks at a stock quotation board at a brokerage in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China and Hong Kong stocks retreat before Washington and Beijing prepare to sign trade deal

  • Investors are concerned as the US will not immediately remove some of the levies on Chinese goods even after the two nations sign the phase one trade deal
  • Huawei’s suppliers fall on speculation that Washington will roll out a new rule to block exports to the Chinese telecom equipment maker
Updated: 5:04pm, 15 Jan, 2020

Zhang Shidong is based in Shanghai and reports on business for the Post. He joined the team in 2017, following stints covering China's stock market news for Bloomberg and at a local newspaper in Shanghai.