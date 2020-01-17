A weaver works on a loom at a plant in Qionglai city, in southwest China's Sichuan province. China's economy grew 6.1 per cent year on year in 2019, within the government's annual target of 6 to 6.5 per cent. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong and Chinese stocks rally as economic data signals growth likely to pick up
- The report by the statistics bureau shows that latest economic metrics exceeded estimates in December
- Pharmaceutical stocks get a boost after China reports one more death related to Wuhan pneumonia
Topic | Hang Seng Index
A weaver works on a loom at a plant in Qionglai city, in southwest China's Sichuan province. China's economy grew 6.1 per cent year on year in 2019, within the government's annual target of 6 to 6.5 per cent. Photo: Xinhua