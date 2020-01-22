Cyclists wear masks in Beijing amid a coronavirus outbreak in China. The Shanghai Composite, Shenzhen Component and ChiNext indices all rose on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Hong Kong and China markets rebound as investors make most of Wuhan coronavirus-led declines to increase positions
- Tuesday’s 2.8 per cent plunge in Hang Seng Index was ‘a bit too much’, analyst says
- China markets boosted by powerful rally in technology sector
