People travelling for the Lunar New Year wear protective masks as they head to the departure area at Beijing’s international airport on January 22, 2020. Photo: AFP
Wuhan coronavirus lockdown sends Cathay Pacific, China Air stocks tumbling along with broader Hong Kong, China markets
- Air China fell 3.2 per cent to HK$6.74, Cathay Pacific shed 2.3 per cent, and China Eastern Airlines dropped 3.4 per cent on Thursday morning
- The government shut down all public transport in and out of the city where the new strain originated in an effort to contain the outbreak
