Thursday’s losses were made worse by declines in technology blue-chip stocks, which have rallied despite Hong Kong’s anti-government protests in the past. Photo: AP
Hong Kong, China stocks record big declines as Wuhan coronavirus weighs on sectors ranging from airlines to film producers
- The Shanghai Composite closes 2.8 per cent lower for its biggest daily loss since May 6
- The Hang Seng Index declines by 1.5 per cent, falls below 28,000-points level
