The mainland Chinese markets are shut on Friday for the Lunar New Year holiday and will resume trading on January 31 now, a break that might prove to be the only respite for stocks amid a growing coronavirus outbreak. The numbers are rising – 25 dead, but 679 cases of infection and eight cities under lockdown – but the outbreak has not yet been classified as a global health emergency by the WHO.



The Hong Kong market, which fell below the psychologically important support level of 28,000 points on Thursday, will trade for half a day on Friday, and is expected to open lower.