The ceremony marking the Lunar New Year, which includes a lion dance, will not be held for the first time in the Hong Kong exchange’s two-decade history. Photo: David Wong
China halts stock trading in extended holiday as deadly virus outbreak spreads, sends country into lockdown
- The State Council, China’s chief administrative authority, on Monday extended the Lunar New Year holiday by another two working days
- Hong Kong markets will still open as planned on Wednesday, HKEX says
