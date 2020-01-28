Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po reviewed contingency arrangements for the Hong Kong stock exchange to open as usual on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong markets to open as normal as regulators, government, banks prep contingency plans

  • City’s financial secretary meets HKEX officials, regulators to discuss contingency arrangements as Wuhan viral outbreak worsens
  • HKEX had already cancelled Year of the Rat ceremony for Wednesday
Updated: 7:45pm, 28 Jan, 2020

