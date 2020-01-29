Fewer than 10 per cent of China’s small investors seek compensation. Photo: AP
Why China’s army of retail stock investors might have a better chance of recouping losses from fraud
- Introduction of ‘representative litigation’ will allow China’s 12 million retail investors to elect a representative to sue companies instead of filing individual cases
- Amendment to securities law very necessary as individual lawsuits are a huge burden on courts, have led to low efficiency in loss recovery, lawyer says
Topic | China stock market
