The Hang Seng Index shown on an electronic board in Central. Photo: Winson Wong
China coronavirus sends health care, e-commerce stocks soaring, while travel and retail firms take a hammering
- Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index slumped 2.8 per cent to 27,160 on Wednesday in its worst start to a Lunar New Year since 2016
- Drug maker Ascletis jumped 33 per cent, Ping An Healthcare was up 3.7 per cent; Cathay Pacific was 3.2 per cent lower, China Eastern Airlines dropped 3.4 per cent
