China is reportedly planning to limit short selling as the coronavirus outbreak hits stock markets hard. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  Markets

China moves to limit short selling as virus outbreak looms over financial market reopening

  • Government moves to limit volatility on financial markets’ first day of trading after the extended Lunar New Year holiday
  • Global stock markets have fallen sharply in the last week due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus inside and outside China
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:14am, 3 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

China is reportedly planning to limit short selling as the coronavirus outbreak hits stock markets hard. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE