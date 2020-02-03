China is reportedly planning to limit short selling as the coronavirus outbreak hits stock markets hard. Photo: Shutterstock
China moves to limit short selling as virus outbreak looms over financial market reopening
- Government moves to limit volatility on financial markets’ first day of trading after the extended Lunar New Year holiday
- Global stock markets have fallen sharply in the last week due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus inside and outside China
