China’s efforts to contain and cure the coronavirus disease, including this effort to build a temporary hospital in Leishenshan, is fuelling prices of medical-related stocks. Photo: TPG via ZUMA Press/dpa
Investors reap windfalls picking coronavirus winners among medical equipment suppliers, mask producers as China searches for cure
- Shares of equipment suppliers and devices distributors have risen as much as 128 per cent amid rush for cure against coronavirus
- Epidemic is developing into the biggest health crisis in decades as death toll surpasses tally during Sars outbreak in 2003
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
