The coronavirus epidemic has clouded the outlook for the Hong Kong stock exchange’s US$40 billion IPO market. Photo: Sam Tsang
Japanese restaurant chain Daikiya halts Hong Kong IPO as coronavirus outbreak hits deal making
- Daikiya said it decided not to proceed with the share offer because of the prevailing market conditions
- The company was planning to raise up to HK$200 million through the IPO by selling 100 million shares at HK$1.6 to HK$2 apiece
