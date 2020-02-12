The coronavirus epidemic has clouded the outlook for the Hong Kong stock exchange’s US$40 billion IPO market. Photo: Sam Tsang
Business /  Markets

Japanese restaurant chain Daikiya halts Hong Kong IPO as coronavirus outbreak hits deal making

  • Daikiya said it decided not to proceed with the share offer because of the prevailing market conditions
  • The company was planning to raise up to HK$200 million through the IPO by selling 100 million shares at HK$1.6 to HK$2 apiece
Topic |   IPO
Yujing Liu
Yujing Liu

Updated: 11:40am, 12 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

The coronavirus epidemic has clouded the outlook for the Hong Kong stock exchange’s US$40 billion IPO market. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu is a business reporter with a passion for understanding and explaining the fascinating complexities of China’s economy and society. Originally from Beijing, she joined the Post in 2017 after graduating from the University of Hong Kong with a degree in politics and journalism.

IPO