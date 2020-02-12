A municipal worker wearing a protective face mask walks next to a construction site in Beijing. The epidemic has brought economic activity in many sector, including real estate, to a standstill for the past two weeks. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s economy set for V-shape recovery as coronavirus cases level off soon and stimulus kicks in, says Credit Agricole CIB
- The French bank sees first-quarter growth easing to 3.5 per cent, full-year expansion at 5.7 per cent as Beijing cuts rates and injects liquidity
- Yuan to strengthen to 6.9 per US dollar as the economy gets back on track as early as the second quarter, economist says
