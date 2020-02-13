A man wearing a protective face mask stands in the Central Business District of Beijing on February 11, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong, China stocks fall amid profit taking, assessment of spike in coronavirus cases
- Shanghai Composite Index falls 0.7 per cent to end seven-session winning streak
- Ping An Good Doctor jumps 5.6 per cent after two straight days of losses
Topic | China stock market
