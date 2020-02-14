People wear masks at Beijing Station on February. 13, 2020, amid the spread of the new coronavirus. Photo: Kyodo
Hong Kong, China stocks advance as sentiment remains positive on Beijing stimulus, ultimate success in containing coronavirus

  • Alibaba declines 1 per cent after warning coronavirus is significantly impacting consumer buying behaviour
  • Property stocks in Hong Kong were big gainers, including Wharf REIC
Iris Ouyang , Kathleen Magramo , Deb Price

Updated: 5:47pm, 14 Feb, 2020

