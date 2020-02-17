Apple CEO Tim Cook visits AirPods Chinese supplier Luxshare Precision Industry in December 2017. Photo: Weibo
Business /  Markets

Will the coronavirus take a bite out of Apple’s suppliers in China? Traders remain upbeat

  • Virus hit during typically lower production first quarter, meaning Apple-linked companies have time to catch up
  • Analysts still bullish on hot Apple suppliers like Luxshare Precision, GoerTek
Topic |   Apple
SCMP
Yujing Liu and Deb Price

Updated: 8:23am, 17 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Apple CEO Tim Cook visits AirPods Chinese supplier Luxshare Precision Industry in December 2017. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu is a business reporter with a passion for understanding and explaining the fascinating complexities of China’s economy and society. Originally from Beijing, she joined the Post in 2017 after graduating from the University of Hong Kong with a degree in politics and journalism.

Deb Price

Deb Price

Deb joined the Post in 2018. Formerly an editor at The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, she was a Harvard Nieman fellow in 2011. She was the lead writer on The Wall Street Journal's digital project, "No Good Choices," which won the top award for excellence in reporting on women's issues from the Society of Publishers in Asia in 2015.

Apple