Trader John Santiago works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Markets across the globe have been battered because of the coronavirus, which has now been declared as a pandemic. Photo: AP Photo
Hang Seng Index tumbles more than 4 per cent in early trading as coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the globe
- US President Donald Trump suspends travel from Europe – but not from the UK – to America to reduce the spread of the coronavirus
- Asian benchmarks, including the Shanghai Composite Index, fall
