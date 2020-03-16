Traders look on as things go pear-shaped on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 13, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus turns stock markets into the wildest ride on the planet – and that’s not likely to change soon
- US Fed moves this morning to cut interest rates to near zero, boost bond holdings by US$700 billion; US futures plunge
- US$7.7 trillion was wiped out in global market capitalisation last week
Topic | Stocks
