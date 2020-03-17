Hong Kong and Asian stocks are cheapening at the fastest rate in nine years as investors dump blue-chip companies in panic amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong, Asian stocks on flash sale as valuations slide as fast as during European debt crisis. The rebound may be swift

  • Valuations of the Hang Seng Index and MSCI Asia ex-Japan Index members drop at their quickest pace since the 2011 European debt crisis
  • Investors could bottom fish to build long-term investment positions, Invesco’s Chao says
Topic |   Stocks
Yujing Liu
Updated: 10:16am, 17 Mar, 2020

