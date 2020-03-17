Hong Kong and Asian stocks are cheapening at the fastest rate in nine years as investors dump blue-chip companies in panic amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong, Asian stocks on flash sale as valuations slide as fast as during European debt crisis. The rebound may be swift
- Valuations of the Hang Seng Index and MSCI Asia ex-Japan Index members drop at their quickest pace since the 2011 European debt crisis
- Investors could bottom fish to build long-term investment positions, Invesco’s Chao says
Topic | Stocks
Hong Kong and Asian stocks are cheapening at the fastest rate in nine years as investors dump blue-chip companies in panic amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Sun Yeung