A trader smacks his brow at the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on March 16, 2020. Stocks have been highly volatile in the world’s largest economy. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia markets continue to fall as Trump says US may go into a recession, refers to ‘Chinese virus’ in Tweet
- US futures surge, hit up limit, after huge fall overnight
- Philippines becomes first country to close down trading over coronavirus
