Shanghai’s financial district. The current outflow from China could reach 100 billion yuan, according to Chinese investment bank CICC. Photo: Reuters
Overseas investors dump Chinese stocks worth US$14 billion at fastest pace ever, but analysts say outflow is temporary
- Outflow from A shares fastest since the Stock Connect programme was launched in 2014
- Once European and US markets stabilise, capital will flow back to A-share market, Shenzhen-based First Seafront Fund Management says
Topic | China stock market
Shanghai’s financial district. The current outflow from China could reach 100 billion yuan, according to Chinese investment bank CICC. Photo: Reuters