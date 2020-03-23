Shanghai’s financial district. The current outflow from China could reach 100 billion yuan, according to Chinese investment bank CICC. Photo: Reuters
Overseas investors dump Chinese stocks worth US$14 billion at fastest pace ever, but analysts say outflow is temporary

  • Outflow from A shares fastest since the Stock Connect programme was launched in 2014
  • Once European and US markets stabilise, capital will flow back to A-share market, Shenzhen-based First Seafront Fund Management says
Yujing Liu
Updated: 12:06pm, 23 Mar, 2020

Shanghai’s financial district. The current outflow from China could reach 100 billion yuan, according to Chinese investment bank CICC. Photo: Reuters
