Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, on Tuesday. South Korean shares continued to decline on Thursday. Photo: AP Photo
Most markets decline in Asia-Pacific as continuing US rout deepens pessimism about global recession
- South Korea’s Kospi is leading the Asian slide as investors are doubtful US and EU relief packages will be enough to hold back a possible global recession
- Losses deepen in Hong Kong early trading; Tencent, Alibaba fall
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
