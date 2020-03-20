A man in a protective mask takes a selfie with the Charging Bull statue in New York. US markets rallied on Thursday after the Federal Reserve took steps to boost liquidity. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia-Pacific markets including Hong Kong rally as investors weigh global stimulus packages to battle coronavirus
- Tencent, CK Asset Holdings, casino stocks soar in Hong Kong
- Overnight, US markets gained; Italy now has surpassed China in virus deaths
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
