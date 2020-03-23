Every major global market is in bear territory except for China. Photo: Getty Images
The mother of all grizzly bears is mauling global stock markets. When will she go back into hibernation?
- Dow Jones Industrial Average in US is on track for its worst month since the Great Depression
- Hang Seng has seen four 900-point drops since mid-January – and shot up 1,000 points on Friday amid virus-sparked volatility
Topic | China stock market
Every major global market is in bear territory except for China. Photo: Getty Images