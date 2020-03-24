A Chinese flag flies outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission office in Beijing. A top official at the regulator has said that the effect of the global sell-off on mainland stocks would be temporary. Photo: Simon Song
Chinese analyst who made correct call on stocks is cautious as regulator talks up market

  • A rebound in Chinese stocks is unlikely until Beijing sets the date for its annual legislative meeting that has been delayed by Covid-19 outbreak
  • Vice-chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission says Chinese shares remain a long-term buy in spite of global sell-off
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 9:15am, 24 Mar, 2020

