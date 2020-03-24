A trader wears a mask on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 20 as the building prepares to close indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Markets

To trade or to halt? That is the question confounding global markets as stock indexes plunge amid pandemic

  • Most stock markets in the world have circuit breakers, as well as limit-up and limit-down controls in place to even out volatility, calm jitters or rein in euphoria
  • Closing markets and ceasing transactions, especially if it’s done without proper communication, merely delays the inevitable outcome, brokers say
Topic |   Banking & Finance
SCMP
Chad Bray and Alison Tudor-Ackroyd

Updated: 12:09pm, 24 Mar, 2020

