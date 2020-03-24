People visit to see the flame for this year’s Tokyo Olympics exhibited in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, on Monday. Japan is under increasing pressuring to postpone the Olympic Games because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Kyodo
Asian markets rally after Federal Reserve launches unlimited bond buying to shore up coronavirus-battered US economy
- US Congress said close to deal over a relief package that has been valued between US$1.8 trillion to US$2.5 trillion
- Most Asian markets broadly higher, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rising 3.6 per cent in early trade
Topic | Stocks
