Tokyo 2020 mascots Miraitowa and Paralympic on March 13, 2020. The Olympics was officially postponed overnight. Photo: Reuters
Asian markets soar after US stocks see biggest gains since 1933 on US$2 trillion stimulus hopes
- Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 11 per cent in its biggest gain since Great Depression
- Hang Seng Index, Shanghai Composite Index gain in early trading
