A power plant in Shanghai, China. Utilities companies, mainly power producers, have been the best-performing sector of the past month. Photo: AFP
Race for safety in Chinese utilities stocks may bode ill for wider market, history suggests
- A gauge of utilities stocks on the CSI 300 Index has been the best-performing sector over the past month as traders seek shelter from sell-off driven by coronavirus
- Rise in the sector – seen as a safe bet in turbulent times – may point to more losses on the broader market, if history is any guide
Topic | China stock market
A power plant in Shanghai, China. Utilities companies, mainly power producers, have been the best-performing sector of the past month. Photo: AFP