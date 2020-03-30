A person waits in line to be tested for the coronavirus disease while wearing protective gear, outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in the Queens borough of New York City on March 26, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Five questions every investor should be asking about the coronavirus and what it will next do to stock markets
- Fever hotspots in US? Real time vehicle traffic? Analysts are looking at unusual data sources to make their bets
- What if the virus comes back? That kind of ‘Stephen King’ question keeps analysts up at night
Topic | China stock market
A person waits in line to be tested for the coronavirus disease while wearing protective gear, outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in the Queens borough of New York City on March 26, 2020. Photo: Reuters