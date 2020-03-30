Pedestrians wearing protective masks ride an escalator near an overpass with an electronic board showing stock information at Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Chinese stocks tumble as investors prepare for earnings slump, eye bigger stimulus to revive growth
- Investors are pricing a slowdown in first quarter earnings amid disruption to manufacturing and supply chains
- All eyes on the Politburo after it advocated widening fiscal deficit and selling special sovereign bonds to fund stimulus
Topic | China stock market
Pedestrians wearing protective masks ride an escalator near an overpass with an electronic board showing stock information at Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters