A view of digital market boards at the Australian Stock Exchange in Sydney on March 16. Australian stocks are pacing gains in Asia-Pacific markets after a plan to save jobs and businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia stocks advance on surprise gain in Chinese manufacturing, global stimulus to stave off recession
- Chinese manufacturing expanded in March after a historic slump in February
- Australian stocks pace gains in region as US equities rally overnight with governments stepping up stimulus plans
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
