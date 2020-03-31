People wearing face masks walk past an electronic board displaying the Hang Seng Index price on March 26, 2020. Photo: AP
Battered Hang Seng Index trading below book value for third time in 27 years may signal massive rally in Hong Kong stocks
- The Hang Seng Index traded as low as 0.92 times its net asset value in March, as stock prices dropped below the book values of the 50 constituents
- When the index’s price-to-book ratio fell below 1 in 1998 and 2016, it rose at least 36 per cent in the following year
