A man wearing a mask walks by a bronze sculpture of a bull in the central business district in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s fund industry bucks global routs as assets reach new high on haven demand

  • Assets rose to US$2.3 trillion at end February; money-market funds contributed more than half of this year’s gain
  • Investors including JPMorgan Asset and BNY Mellon say the risk appetite will stay low as global recession looms
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 4:17pm, 3 Apr, 2020

