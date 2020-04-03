A man wearing a mask walks by a bronze sculpture of a bull in the central business district in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s fund industry bucks global routs as assets reach new high on haven demand
- Assets rose to US$2.3 trillion at end February; money-market funds contributed more than half of this year’s gain
- Investors including JPMorgan Asset and BNY Mellon say the risk appetite will stay low as global recession looms
Topic | Investing
A man wearing a mask walks by a bronze sculpture of a bull in the central business district in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE