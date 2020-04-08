A pedestrian wearing a face mask walks near an overpass with an electronic board showing information on Shanghai stock exchange. Photo: Reuters
Investors face value trap in chasing China’s stock rebound as first-quarter earnings season kicks off

  • The CSI 300 Index has risen 2.7 per cent this month, after completing the worst quarter since 2018
  • Corporate earnings seen falling 13 per cent in the first quarter at the height of coronavirus pandemic
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai and Louise Moon

Updated: 2:00pm, 8 Apr, 2020

