A pedestrian wearing a face mask walks near an overpass with an electronic board showing information on Shanghai stock exchange. Photo: Reuters
Investors face value trap in chasing China’s stock rebound as first-quarter earnings season kicks off
- The CSI 300 Index has risen 2.7 per cent this month, after completing the worst quarter since 2018
- Corporate earnings seen falling 13 per cent in the first quarter at the height of coronavirus pandemic
Topic | China stock market
