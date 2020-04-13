Workers in dustproof clothing conduct operations at an Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) plant in Beijing. Photo: Imagine China
China’s semiconductor stocks showing some signs of immunity as coronavirus rips through the rest of the world’s tech industry
- Analysts overall are bullish on Chinese semiconductor makers
- Domestic demand is becoming increasingly important, coming at a time foreign markets are in upheaval
