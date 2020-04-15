Tokyo metropolitan government staff urge people to stay home after the government imposed a state of emergency for the Japanese capital and some prefectures following the Covid-19. Photo: Reuters
The world’s worst downturn since Great Depression leaves Asia-Pacific investors cautious
- The IMF says that if the pandemic peaks in the second quarter and recedes in the second half, global growth in 2020 will fall to negative 3 per cent
- Investors wait on the sidelines as China is due to release a slew of economic data on Friday
Topic | Stocks
