Chinese equities have escaped the sell-off that has sent most global benchmarks into bear territory. Photo: AP Photo
Business /  Markets

Chinese stocks’ premium over emerging markets widens most in year as anticipated recovery stokes optimism

  • The CSI 300 Index has the biggest valuation premium to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index since March last year
  • China’s first-quarter economic report showed that a recovery was gaining strength in March
Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:22am, 19 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese equities have escaped the sell-off that has sent most global benchmarks into bear territory. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE