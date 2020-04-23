Chinese money managers are bullish on tech stocks. Photo: AP Photo
China fund managers ride on high risk appetite to add holdings of tech stocks by most in first quarter
- Asset managers allocated 29.6 per cent of their assets to tech stocks in the first quarter, up from 24.9 per cent in the previous period, data shows
- Beijing calls for more investment in areas from the 5G network and big data to artificial intelligence and cloud computing
Topic | Stocks
