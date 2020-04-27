Cinemas across China are closed due to the coronavirus, which has turned China’s 64 billion yuan (US$9 billion) film industry upside down. Photo: Weibo
When China’s film industry raises the curtain after the coronavirus, giants will reclaim starring roles, analysts predict

  • Wanda Film’s stock has crashed 45 per cent since late January
  • Cinemas across China have been dark since late January
Yujing Liu
Updated: 9:00am, 27 Apr, 2020

