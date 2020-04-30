LIVE
LIVE
China markets rise at the open, Kweichow Moutai and Ping An Insurance among gainers
- S&P 500 rose 2.7 per cent overnight, the Nasdaq climbed 3.6 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.2 per cent
- Asia-Pacific markets are up, with the Nikkei 225 rising 2.5 per cent, the S&P/ASX200 gaining 1.1 per cent and Singapore’s Straits Times Index rising 1.2 per cent
Topic | Stocks Blog
INTRODUCTION
It is an uncertain spring, to paraphrase Virginia Woolf, but on Thursday, the last day of April, Asian stocks can be expected to rise, after US equities advanced overnight on signs of progress on a treatment for Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, as well as earnings optimism. The Hong Kong market is shut for a public holiday.
Nasdaq futures rose after results from Microsoft, Facebook and Tesla lifted sentiment. The S&P 500 Index earlier gained more than 2.5 per cent to touch a seven-week high. But it is positive news around potential treatments and vaccines, as well as the lockdowns being lifted that are driving markets.
And, hey, are you getting your Live Stocks Blog every morning via email? You can! Don't miss out on our coverage of Hong Kong and mainland markets each trading day! If you would like the Live Stocks Blog emailed to you each morning, click
Stay with us, Martin Choi and Azar Zaidi in Hong Kong, for the day’s market news.
Note: Information in this blog is on an "as is" basis and not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or otherwise; and is not investment/professional advice or services in this regard. It is subject to our T&C. SCMP (as defined in