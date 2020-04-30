A still from Beijing Jingxi’s blockbuster movie Wolf Warrior 2, China’s record-grossing movie released in 2017. The filmmaker has found itself in the midst of a drama amid allegations of financial irregularities. Photo: Handout
Wolf Warrior 2 blockbuster filmmaker embroiled in own drama as stock exchange queries financial allegations

  • Beijing Jingxi Culture and Tourism, producer of Wolf Warrior 2, was queried by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange after former vice-chairman alleged accounting fraud
  • Shares of the filmmaker tumbled by the 10 per cent daily limit to a six-year low even after company dismissed accusations
Zhang Shidong
Updated: 6:21pm, 30 Apr, 2020

