The Wuhan Railway Station. China is looking forward to a pick up in domestic travel over the long Labour Day weekend that starts on Friday. Photo: AFP
China markets close up, record first month of gains since start of coronavirus outbreak

  • Shanghai Composite closed 1.3 per cent higher on Thursday, recorded monthly gain of 4 per cent
  • Transport stocks lead rally, with domestic travel expected to pick up over the long weekend
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 5:08pm, 30 Apr, 2020

