The Wuhan Railway Station. China is looking forward to a pick up in domestic travel over the long Labour Day weekend that starts on Friday. Photo: AFP
China markets close up, record first month of gains since start of coronavirus outbreak
- Shanghai Composite closed 1.3 per cent higher on Thursday, recorded monthly gain of 4 per cent
- Transport stocks lead rally, with domestic travel expected to pick up over the long weekend
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The Wuhan Railway Station. China is looking forward to a pick up in domestic travel over the long Labour Day weekend that starts on Friday. Photo: AFP