SoFi says millennials are underserved by Hong Kong’s brokerage services, and that its priority was increasing its customer base among younger traders. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong online brokerage banks on US parent as it targets younger traders with app-based services
- SoFi Hong Kong is banking on new San Francisco-based parent to grow customer base, especially among traders in their 20s and 30
- Hong Kong millennials underserved by city’s brokerage services, executive says
Topic | Fintech
SoFi says millennials are underserved by Hong Kong’s brokerage services, and that its priority was increasing its customer base among younger traders. Photo: Bloomberg