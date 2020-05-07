Flags are seen at Tiananmen Square and atop the Great Hall of the People during the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing in March 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Traders pin hopes on China’s top annual political gathering for stock-boosting stimulus in post-Covid-19 era
- Historically, stocks have fallen by an average of 0.2 per cent during NPC sessions in the past two decades
- China may use descriptive growth targets in post-Covid-19 era after the economy contracted last year for first time since 1976
