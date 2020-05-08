A passenger wearing a protective mask walks past China Eastern Airlines Corp. aircraft standing on the tarmac at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, China, on May 2. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Markets

After US$2 billion losses, Chinese airlines are among top picks again at CICC, Citic as valuation trigger emerges

  • CICC and Citic Securities recommend airline stocks, citing a return in travel demand and plunging jet fuel costs
  • Air China, China Eastern and China Southern are trading below or near their book values, a key turning point in past stock prices
Topic |   Air China
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 4:56pm, 8 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A passenger wearing a protective mask walks past China Eastern Airlines Corp. aircraft standing on the tarmac at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, China, on May 2. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE