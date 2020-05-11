Pigs are seen on the farm of pig farmer Han Yi at a village in Changtu county, Liaoning province, China, on January 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters
China pork stock expectations on the rise, analysts say, and past success gives investors reason to expect continued growth

  • Muyuan Foodstuff, other big pig breeders trade at discounts to ever-rising price targets
  • African swine fever, US meat supply turmoil strain pork supply, boosting Chinese breeders’ fortunes
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 7:57am, 11 May, 2020

