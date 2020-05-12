More than 3,000 movie theatres in mainland China, about a quarter of the total, have been closed for business this year. Photo: Reuters
Green light to reopen cinemas fails to ignite movie stocks as traders see Chinese filmgoers avoiding theatres while Covid-19 risk lingers
- A gauge of companies from cinema chains to studios has gained just 0.7 per cent since Beijing said on Friday night that cinemas can reopen after lockdown
- Even in the best-case scenario, China’s box office will fall more than 40 per cent this year, according to brokerage Northeast Securities
Topic | China stock market
